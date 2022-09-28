Body of Telluride skier Hilaree Nelson found on Mount Manaslu in Nepal
Nelson went missing Monday after skiing from the 26,775-foot summit. Rescuers searching by helicopter located her body Wednesday.
KATHMANDU, NEPAL — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital.
Hilaree Nelson, 49, of Telluride was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.
Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson’s body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search.
Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.
This story is from ColoradoSun.com.
