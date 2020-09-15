Body recovered following search efforts in Rocky Mountain National Park
A search team has located a body believed to be that of a New York man in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Officials said on Monday, a body was located in the Notch below McHenrys and Powell Peaks in Rocky following efforts to find 24-year-old Steven Grunwald.
A friend reported Grunwald missing on Thursday and park rangers found his vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead on the same day. Search efforts for the man began on Friday, though they were hampered by poor weather.
His last contact with family and friends was Aug. 28. His exact route was unknown, but it was believed he may have been attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse on Aug. 29.
The Glacier Gorge Traverse is an expansive route including 11 peak summits over roughly 19 miles. It entails sections of fifth class climbing and difficult terrain.
Rocky Mountain National Park rangers completed an on-scene investigation and recovery operations took place by helicopter Monday. The body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.
Larimer County Coroner’s office will not release identification until completion of an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.
Park searchers camped Sunday night near Lake Powell and resumed search efforts at sunrise Monday. Assisting Rocky Mountain National Park was Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak. A team consisting of a park ranger and members of Front Range Rescue Dogs were flown to the Thatchtop area. Officials said the dog team aided in finding Grunwald.
Investigative leads from an established tip line and from speaking with Steve’s friends were helpful, officials added. This assisted in defining the search area.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User