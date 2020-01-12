BOEC and Adaptive Adventures bring military ski and snowboard camp to Keystone Resort

The BOEC's Keystone Adaptive Center will host this year's military ski and snowboard camp.

Courtesy Keystone Adaptive Center

KEYSTONE RESORT — The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s Keystone Adaptive Center is partnering with Lakewood-based nonprofit, Adaptive Adventures, to create a three-day military ski and snowboard camp. The camp will take place from Jan. 14–16 at Keystone Resort and will provide adaptive ski and snowboard lessons to veterans who have been injured in the line of duty.

The camp is for all levels of skiers and snowboarders. Participants will receive one-on-one lessons, ski passes, equipment, lodging, meals and transportation for participating veterans and a guest.

“This camp is a great way for participants to meet fellow military veterans and receive quality ski and/or snowboard instruction in an amazing setting in Keystone, Colorado,” Katie Brew, Keystone Adaptive Center program coordinator, said in a statement. “While the ski and snowboard component is a major focus of this camp, the atmosphere allows for veterans to connect with one another and share similar experiences as part of the healing process.”

As part of the BOEC’s Heroic Military Program, this camp is free and open to all veterans, active duty military and members of the National Guard and Reserve from anywhere in the United States. For more information on the program visit boec.org or call 970-453-6422.