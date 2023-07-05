Boulder athletes win Firecracker 50 mountain bike race; Summit County trail runners crowned trail race champions

Boulder's Eric Brunner navigates a turn during the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Brunner placed first overall with a time of 3:46:49.

When it comes to Fourth of July activities, no one quite does it like the town of Breckenridge.

Before being out on a local body of water, grilling up juicy meats, going to a parade and playing backyard games, many Summit County residents and visitors crawl from the warmth of their beds and out into the chilly early morning mountain air to head to the start line of the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race or Independence Day 10K trail run.

As is the tradition in Breckenridge, the Firecracker 50, a 50-mile mountain bike race, leads the start of the Fourth of July parade with competitors wheeling their way down a crowd-lined Main Street. This year’s race featured young and old competitors with athletes competing in 30 different divisions.

The pro/open men and women led the massive field through the two-loop, 50-mile course.

In the men’s race, Cody Cupp of Durango crossed the halfway mark of the course in first place with a lap time of 1 hour, 54 minutes and 42 seconds, but was closely followed by a deep chase pack, which worked together to rocket through the second lap of racing.

With more than a two-minute difference from lap one to lap two, Boulder’s Eric Brunner eventually broke past the rest of the race field and was crowned the overall champion of the 2023 Firecracker 50 with a time of 3:46:49. Tasman Nankervis of Australia placed second (3:47:07) while Cupp dropped to third (3:50:35).

Frisco’s Nolan Van Harte recorded the highest finish for a Summit County resident in the pro/open men’s field, placing fifth overall with a time of 3:52:19. Breckenridge’s Taylor Shelden rounded out the top 20 with a 17th-place finish (4:31:31).

Boulder’s Erin Huck leans into a turn during the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race in Breckenridge on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Huck placed first overall in the pro/open women’s division with a time of 4:29:21. John Hanson/Courtesy photo

In the pro/open women’s race, Erin Huck of Boulder made quick work of the course. Huck sported nearly a six-minute lead at the halfway mark and extended her lead on the second lap to finish over 15 minutes in front of recent The Peak School graduate Nina Schamberger who took second.

Huck finished with a time of 4:29:11 and Schamberger followed in 4:45:15. Helena Gilbert-Snyder placed third (4:50:42), Jane Marshall finished in fourth (4:55:00) and Katherine Monks placed fifth (5:14:43).

Outside of the pro/open divisions, several Summit County residents also recorded high finishes. In the women’s 16- to 39-year-old division, Vail’s Ingrid Stensvaag won the race with a time of 5:28:57 with Breckenridge’s Solvei Schwenzfeier placing sixth (7:16:57).

David Hughes of Silverthorne placed seventh in the expert men 30- to 34-year-old division (5:39:10), Jeffrey Kepler of Breckenridge placed first in the expert men 35- to 39-year-old division (4:35:50) and Chad Hanley of Breckenridge placed second in the expert men 45- to 50-year-old division (4:49:02)

Tim Faia of Breckenridge took second in the expert men 50- to 59-year-old age division (4:55:04), while Mike Hagen of Breckenridge and the Summit Distance Project placed second in the expert men 60-plus division (5:14:19).

Rounding out the women’s divisions, Jill Sorensen of Dillon took the race title in the expert women 40- to 49-year-old race (5:27:13) and Christine Snider of Englewood placed first in the expert women 50-plus race.

Breckenridge’s Alicia Vargo competes in the Independence Day 10k on Tuesday, July 4 in Breckenridge. Vargo was the first women to cross the finish line and placed sixth overall. Town of Breckenridge/Courtesy photo

Independence Day Trail 10K

Prior to the start of the Firecracker 50, runners took to the trails surrounding Carter Park for the Independence Day 10K trail race. Advertised as a 10-kilometer (6.25 mile) trail race, the course actually spanned closer to 5.25 miles with 834 feet of climbing.

Looking to defend his first-place finish from last summer, Summit High School graduate and current Colorado School of Mines runner Jeremiah Vaille led the race from basically start to finish.

Vaille — who also ran at Summit High School — completed his hometown race in a time of 36:38 to place first overall. Breckenridge’s John Rauen crossed the finish line 90 seconds later (38:08) for second, and Ben Kadlec of Boulder placed third (39:16).

Alicia Vargo of Breckenridge was the first female athlete to finish the course, barely beating out Boulder’s Sara Kadlec. Vargo placed sixth overall (40:56), and Kadlec followed in seventh (41:03).

Leidy Tobon of Dillon placed 12th overall (44:43), Juan Manuel Quintero Lozano finished in 13th (44:56), and Breckenridge’s Lukas Remeikis, 13, rounded out the top 20 in 16th (45:15).

Race Breck will host its next Summit Trail Running Series trail race at the Horseshoe Gulch trailhead on Wednesday, July 12. The long-course race will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the short-course race. To sign up for the race, visit RaceBreck.com.

