Boulder man sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing more than 70 pairs of skis

Jason Kawaguchi

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Kawaguchi, a Boulder man accused of stealing more than 70 pairs of skis from Summit County and other areas around the state, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Kawaguchi was arrested June 29, 2019, after he was recognized from previous thefts by an Arapahoe Basin Ski Area employee. The employee called law enforcement, and the responding Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy witnessed Kawaguchi stealing a pair of skis, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District.

After his arrest, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of Kawaguchi’s residence and discovered 74 pairs of skis valued at $5,000-$20,000, according to the news release. Deputies also recovered several pairs of skis believed to be stolen from Eldora Mountain, just southwest of Nederland.

Kawaguchi pleaded guilty May 28 to felony theft. His sentence includes three years of probation and a requirement to attend cognitive behavioral therapy, according to the release.

“We all live, work and play in our mountain communities trusting that our fellow citizens will respect the rule of law and not steal from us in broad daylight,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Lisa Hunt said in the release. “People come to Colorado to enjoy our beautiful mountains and fantastic skiing, and we rely on tourism for our economy. Betraying the trust of our locals and visitors will not be tolerated in Summit County.”