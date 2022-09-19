Boulder’s Anemone Loop headlines a list of 5 fantastic new Front Range greenways and open spaces

Hikers photographed near the bottom of the new Anemone Loop trail just west of Boulder, with a sandstone outcrop known as Red Rocks in the background. City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks opened the trail earlier this year. It’s a 3.6-mille hike with an elevation gain of 630 feet, offering great views of Boulder, Boulder Canyon and Mount Sanitas. Trail builders flew in tons of rock to build 470 stone steps in some of the steeper sections.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Thanks to its setting in the shadow of magnificent foothills and the vision of its open-space managers, Boulder has long boasted a remarkable array of great hiking opportunities mere minutes from Pearl Street.

The bevy of wonderful destinations administered by the city of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) includes Boulder Falls, Chautauqua, Flagstaff, Flatirons Vista and Mount Sanitas. Boulder County Open Space also has a wealth of outstanding settings in which to hike, run or ride a mountain bike.

Now, there’s an exceptional new trail above Boulder called Anemone Loop that we think is well worth driving up from Denver to explore. It’s our favorite among five Front Range recreational destinations we like that opened in the past year or two.

Anemone Loop Trail, Boulder

Anemone Hill looms just west of Boulder where Pearl Street ends, positioned between Boulder Canyon to the south and Mount Sanitas to the north. This year, OSMP debuted the Anemone Loop, a hike of about four miles (including feeder trails) that takes hikers and trail runners through stands of ponderosa pine and beside foothills meadows. It ascends 630 feet, providing magnificent views of downtown Boulder, the University of Colorado campus, the Boulder Turnpike and the flatlands east of Boulder.

It’s also a bit of an engineering triumph, given that 85 tons of rock were flown up the mountain via helicopter to construct retaining walls and build more than 400 steps for some of the steeper sections. Construction began in May 2020 and was completed this year.

