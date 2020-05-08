Boulder’s Charlie Winn wins Republican nomination for 2nd Congressional District to face Joe Neguse in November

Charlie Winn, the Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in 2020.

Courtesy Winn for Colorado campaign

FRISCO — The Republican assembly for Colorado’s Second Congressional District has nominated Boulder resident Charlie Winn to be the district’s Republican candidate in the upcoming November 2020 election. Winn will seek to unseat incumbent Congressman Joe Neguse, D-Lafeyette, who will be running for his first reelection bid this year.

Winn is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served the country for 20 years as a flight surgeon. During that time, he served for six years on active duty in the Western Pacific and 14 as a reservist, retiring in 1993. During his service, Winn flew all over east and middle Asia performing his medical duties, including time in Afghanistan during the Cold War.

Since 1975, he has called Colorado home, and for the past 12 years has resided in the 2nd Congressional District. After moving to Boulder, Winn said he was troubled by the single-party control of the district, which has not had Republican representation since 1975. He sees the need for a change in perspective and a need for new ideas and governance, which he said he provides with his experience serving in the Navy and the time he spent learning new ideas abroad.

“We are living in a district with so many educated people, but I’m surprised at the lack of diversity of opinion here,” Winn said. “Democrats have been able to write the playbook, and my first goal will be to get them to defend their positions on health care, the environment, energy and other issues.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Winn said that he was tired of the inertia in Washington, D.C., that has seen party politics stand in the way of good governing. He said the pandemic is the current best example of how partisan gridlock has damaged the nation.

“This COVID-19 crisis is a clear example of failure to address the issues,” Winn said. “We have known the threat of pandemics since at least 1967. It is important for leaders to understand how we should address this, but we can’t do it if we are all just coming from separate political positions.”

As a retired doctor, Winn said he takes medicine and the current pandemic very seriously but said the shutdown of businesses was not the way to approach COVID-19. A more moderate, surgical approach to dealing with the virus was the way to go, he said, with a prepared public health system, efficient supply lines and listening to the experts when they present findings on the latest research.

Winn said he is also passionate about protecting the environment but disagrees with Neguse on energy policy and methods to fight climate change. Winn said he would want to explore other technologies aside from renewable energy to gain national energy independence, including existing advances with natural gas and nuclear power.

“I moved to Colorado in 1975 because of the beauty of the mountains,” Winn said. “I want to protect that as much as possible.”

An important issue affecting the High Country is the gridlock and safety concerns along the Interstate 70 corridor. Winn said he was in favor of developing a mass transit route between the High Country and the Front Range to decrease car traffic and increase efficiency.

As far as health care, he is against a “Medicare for All” system run by the government, instead wanting more power for the consumer to make their own decisions with their money. He wants to look at ways to lower drug prices, which are one of the drivers of high health care costs. He also wants to give more incentives to people to live healthily, reducing the rates of obesity and heart disease that put long-term burdens on the health care system.

“One big system out of Washington is not the best way to deliver health care,” Winn said.

Going into the election, Winn said he wanted frequent and substantive debates with Neguse, saying that there hasn’t been enough discussion on the issues affecting the district.

“We really need to have these discussions between the candidates, and in the past we haven’t really had them,” Winn said. “It’s not fair to the constituents, and we have significant problems facing us. We can’t go by the same playbook when it comes to health care, environment, energy and education. Let’s have a discussion.”