Boy Scouts to host blood drive Nov. 4
A Summit County Boy Scout is organizing a blood drive to help with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sawyer Sanders is organizing the drive as part of his Eagle Scout project. The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Main Street Station in Breckenridge.
Donors must sign up in advance to give blood. To make an appointment, visit the blood drive’s Sign Up Genius page at Bit.ly/BreckBloodDrive.
