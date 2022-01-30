Brad Williams to headline Valentine’s Day comedy show in Silverthorne

Brad Williams will headline Silverthorne’s annual Valentine’s Day comedy show. Tickets start at $30.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

Another February means another Valentine’s Day comedy show in Silverthorne. This year, the annual tradition features Brad Williams and Geoff Tice.

A California native, Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since. He has appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and made his first one-hour special, “Fun Size,” for Showtime.

Additionally, Williams is an actor in shows like “Sam and Cat,” “Mind of Mencia” and the Hulu original show “Deadbeat,” as well as the Netflix original Christopher Guest film “Mascots.” Williams can also be heard on the podcast “About Last Night” and “The Adam Carolla Show.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. The show will run approximately 90 minutes. Guests may bring their own food, and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Visit TownOfSilverthorne.ECWID.com to purchase tickets, which start at $30 for an individual. Reserving a four-person table costs $140, and a six-person table costs $270.