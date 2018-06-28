BREAKING: Frisco cancels its July 4th fireworks show over safety concerns

The town of Frisco is canceling its July 4th fireworks show after consulting with the Summit Fire & EMS. Summit Fire met with officials from the White River National Forest and the Summit County Sheriff's Office today, and the fire danger was determined to have changed significantly from June 27 to June 28.

"We are confident that this is the right decision made with facts and careful consideration. We are grateful to have the resources, partnership and leadership of fire, public safety and forestry professionals to provide the thoughtfulness and expertise to guide us to the best possible decision and outcome," said Vanessa Agee, town of Frisco spokeswoman.

Shortly after Frisco announced the cancellation, Keystone also canceled its July 3 firworks display. Breckenridge canceled its fireworks on Wednesday.