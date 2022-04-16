UPDATE: I-70 reopens following Duck Pond Fire evacuation order in Gypsum

A screenshot of the Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows traffic stopped due to a fire along Interstate 70 near Gypsum.



Neighborhoods in western Eagle County were evacuated Saturday, April 16 due to a wildfire burning near the town of Gypsum.

The fire, on the south side of the Eagle River, required a crew from the Gypsum Fire Protection District to hike into the scene, about halfway between the Bureau of Land Management campground just west of Gypsum and the River Dance RV park.

A crew from the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District was on standby on the north side of the river, and air support was also on standby.

The fire started at less than 1 acre in size as of about 3 p.m., but quickly spread.

The fire closed Interstate 70 from the Glenwood Springs exit, mile point 116, to the West Rifle exit at mile point 87, local traffic excluded. It was also closed in both directions between mile point 116 and mile point 140 at Gypsum due to a fire near Gypsum, according to a text alert sent out around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As of about 7:37 p.m., the interstate reopened.

According to the Eagle County PIO Facebook page the Duck Pond Fire began in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero. Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum.

To monitor the fire and for further information visit ECEmergency.org .