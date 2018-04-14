Breaking: Julie McCluskie secures Democratic nomination for House District 61

Dillon resident Julie McCluskie will be the Democratic candidate for House District 61 after the Democratic State Assembly formally nominated her for the seat on Friday, April 13, at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. House District 61 covers Summit, Lake and Pitkin counties and portions of Delta and Gunnison counties.

McCluskie has the endorsement of incumbent Rep. Millie Hamner, who is serving her final term. McCluskie currently serves as Summit County School District’s director of communications and is a longtime Summit resident. McCluskie also served as director of communications for former Lt. Gov. Joseph Garcia for several years.

"I'm honored to receive the nomination of the Democratic party and look forward to continuing the conversations I've started with the hard working people and families across my district on the challenging issues facing Colorado," McCluskie said in a press release.

McCluskie will be the Democratic candidate in November. As of press time, it is unknown who the Republican Party has nominated to run against her.