BREAKING: Bicyclist killed in Breckenridge vehicle collision

A young bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Breckenridge's Wellington neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:51 p.m. on Bridge Street, where the Lincoln Park neighborhood is currently under construction.

In a brief news release Friday afternoon, the Breckenridge Police Department said that the juvenile victim was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco immediately after the accident.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood confirmed the death at 2:50 p.m. but declined to offer any additional information.

Reached by phone at 5 p.m. Friday, a police spokeswoman said an investigation was ongoing and no additional information would be released until Monday.

The scene of the accident was cordoned off with police tape, but two bicycles could be seen lying in the street amid numbered evidence markers.

The police spokeswoman said there was only one victim in the accident but that another individual had been present.

The accident occurred amid completed and occupied homes, but an excavator stood several feet from where the bikes lay, indicating construction was still active in the area.

Bridge Street lies directly south of Wellington Road near the Breckenridge Stables on the east side of town.