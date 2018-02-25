BREAKING: Skier fatality at Keystone Resort

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:50 p.m. local police responded to a report of a skier that collided with a tree. When the call was dispatched, it was reported that CPR was in progress. The skier was transported by Keystone Ski Patrol to the Saint Anthony Keystone Medical Clinic where he was later pronounced dead. No information about the identity of the skier is being released until notification to the next of kin has been made. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation.