BREAKING: Summit High student arrested and charged with menacing after threatening notes found on lockers

At around 3:25 p.m. today, the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Summit School District received a school threat at Summit High School. Sheriff's deputies responded and investigated with high school staff. Our investigation verified threatening notes were posted on lockers. A 15-year-old male student was captured by school video placing the notes and has been arrested. The individual was arrested at his home in Silverthorne. He was charged with interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions and menacing. He is being detained at a juvenile facility until he can be seen by a Judge.

"Based on the investigation today there is no immediate threat to Summit High School students and staff,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a written statement. “I commend the quick and coordinated actions that led to one arrest. Our investigation is continuing tonight and we are interviewing other individuals that may have been involved. I remind everyone to remain vigilant and report any threats to Safe2Tell."

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Summit High School for safety and security tomorrow morning, April 5.