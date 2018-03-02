BREAKING: Summit Middle School evacuated after live ammunition found on campus; ‘students are safe’

UPDATE (3:13 p.m.): The evacuation of Summit Middle School is complete, but police are still conducting a thorough search of the campus along with Summit School District personnel, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

After the school is cleared, SDS will coordinate with parents to help students retrieve any belongings left at the school. SDS made the decision to evacuate based on law enforcement’s threat assessment, FitzSimons said.

Nothing has yet been found except the single .223 caliber round discovered by students near a bus stop on the SMS campus this morning.

—

UPDATE: (2:18): Summit School District says that nearly all students are now evacuated from Summit Middle School. Parent reunification will end at 2:30, and all SMS students will take their regular routes home from Summit High School.

—

UPDATE (12:54): Students are currently being loaded onto buses to be taken to Summit High School, but the school district said in a Facebook post that the process was taking longer than expected. Reunification stations are being set up at SHS, but the district is warning parents to expect traffic congestion.

Summit Middle School student evacuation underway. This is a Safety precaution while the building is being searched. Students being transferred to Summit High School @SMS_Tigers #sumco pic.twitter.com/8Bcyrmo0GB — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) March 2, 2018

—

UPDATE (12:12): The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the bullet found was a .223 caliber round and “can be fired for many different types of rifles.” The bullet was found outside the bus drop-off area, and police are still searching the exterior of Summit Middle School.

“Everything calm,” a sheriff”s office spokeswoman said in a text from the scene. “Evacuation underway.”

There is no known active threat at Summit Middle School @SMS_Tigers at this time. The one bullet found is a .223 cal and can be fired from many different types of rifles. The live round alone is not dangerous or a threat. #SumCO — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) March 2, 2018

The bullet was found outside the bus drop off area at Summit Middle School. The exterior of the building is being searched. @SMS_Tigers #SumCO — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) March 2, 2018

—

UPDATE: Summit School District sent the following update at 11:40 a.m.: “Summit Middle School staff and students are safe. SMS PARENTS are invited to pick up students at 12:30 pm at Summit High School. Only parents/guardians will be allowed to pick up students.”

—

Local police and a SWAT team are conducting a sweep of Summit Middle School in Frisco after students found live ammunition on campus at around 10 a.m., the Summit County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

As of 11 a.m., students were sheltering in place and preparing for a controlled evacuation to Summit High School, according to Summit School District email to parents at 11:09 a.m.

"Summit Middle School staff and students are safe," the email said. "We are currently holding all students in classes. A round of ammunition was found outside of the building on the sidewalk. Law enforcement is on site and searching the building and perimeter. We are conducting a controlled evacuation of students to Summit High School. Please stand by for additional information."

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, reached by phone on the scene, said a K9 unit and SWAT team were searching the campus for any additional ammunition or weapons. He said there was a "heavy police presence."

This story will be updated.