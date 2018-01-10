Breathe easy, Colorado travelers: State driver’s licenses will still be accepted by TSA

You're in line at the airport, scrolling through your Twitter feed or double tapping Instagram photos when you glance up, noticing a sign about federal agencies no longer accepting certain driver's licenses.

Oh no! What does this mean? Is Colorado in the clear? What if it isn't? Take a breath: If you have a Colorado I.D., you're OK.

The Real ID Act, which established security standards for licenses, was passed by Congress in 2005. But enforcement was repeatedly delayed, which may explain why this wasn't a concern sooner.

But that's scheduled to change on Jan. 22. At that point, licenses and IDs from states that don't meet the standards will no longer be accepted by federal agencies, including the TSA.

Colorado IDs meet those standards.

The state's licenses were deemed compliant in 2012. Real ID-compliant cards have a star in a black circle or a yellow star in the top right corner.

Even if you have an older Colorado ID, you're still set. Licenses from compliant states — regardless of if the ID is the new or old version — will be accepted after Jan. 22.

Read the full story on denverpost.com.