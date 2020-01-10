Breck Ascent ski mountaineering race series kicks off Monday
4-race series takes place at Breckenridge Ski Resort
The Breckenridge Recreation Department’s Breck Ascent, the 11th annual ski mountaineering race series hosted at Breckenridge Ski Resort, will begin at 6 a.m. Monday.
The year’s races are scheduled for Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. Participants can take part in the short-course race, which is uphill only, or the long-course, which involves uphill skinning, downhill skiing and boot-pack hiking. Breckenridge Recreation’s Vince Hutton said all abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate.
Registration for the first race is from 5-5:45 a.m. Monday at Breckenridge Station. Racers who preregister also will be able to grab their race bibs from 2-6 p.m. at the Breckenridge Recreation Center front desk.
Monday’s race will feature a long course that has skiers ascend from the start line at the Mountain Thunder Lodge up the Gondola Ski Back trail to Lower 4 O’Clock, Crosscut and 4 O’Clock to the top of Mach One. There, skiers will descend Mach One before going up Sawmill and Peak 8 Road to a boot-pack hike up 4 O’Clock to Vista Haus. At Vista Haus, skiers will descend Tiger to the finish line at the Peak 8 SuperConnect midstation.
The short course will ascend from the start line at Mountain Thunder Lodge up Gondola Ski Back to Lower 4 O’Clock, Crosscut and 4 O’Clock to the finish at Vista Haus.
Registration for the race series costs $68. The cost is $20 in advance or $25 day-of for a single race.
New this year, Breckenridge Recreation will host an afterparty from 8 to 9 a.m. with drip coffee and burritos for race participants provided by Cuppa Joe and Breckenridge Coffee Roasters. Mountain Outfitters provides prizes after each event.
For more information and to register, visit: breckenridgerecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/breck-ascent-series. Call Hutton at 970-547-4321 with questions.
