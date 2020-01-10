Breck Ascent ski mountaineering race series kicks off Monday

A skier ascends Breckenridge Ski Resort during last winter's Breck Ascent ski mountaineering series.

Courtesy Breckenridge Recreation

The Breckenridge Recreation Department’s Breck Ascent, the 11th annual ski mountaineering race series hosted at Breckenridge Ski Resort, will begin at 6 a.m. Monday.

The year’s races are scheduled for Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. Participants can take part in the short-course race, which is uphill only, or the long-course, which involves uphill skinning, downhill skiing and boot-pack hiking. Breckenridge Recreation’s Vince Hutton said all abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Registration for the first race is from 5-5:45 a.m. Monday at Breckenridge Station. Racers who preregister also will be able to grab their race bibs from 2-6 p.m. at the Breckenridge Recreation Center front desk.

Monday’s race will feature a long course that has skiers ascend from the start line at the Mountain Thunder Lodge up the Gondola Ski Back trail to Lower 4 O’Clock, Crosscut and 4 O’Clock to the top of Mach One. There, skiers will descend Mach One before going up Sawmill and Peak 8 Road to a boot-pack hike up 4 O’Clock to Vista Haus. At Vista Haus, skiers will descend Tiger to the finish line at the Peak 8 SuperConnect midstation.

The short course will ascend from the start line at Mountain Thunder Lodge up Gondola Ski Back to Lower 4 O’Clock, Crosscut and 4 O’Clock to the finish at Vista Haus.

Registration for the race series costs $68. The cost is $20 in advance or $25 day-of for a single race.

New this year, Breckenridge Recreation will host an afterparty from 8 to 9 a.m. with drip coffee and burritos for race participants provided by Cuppa Joe and Breckenridge Coffee Roasters. Mountain Outfitters provides prizes after each event.

For more information and to register, visit: breckenridgerecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/breck-ascent-series. Call Hutton at 970-547-4321 with questions.