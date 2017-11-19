Breck Bolts lose pair to first place Steamboat Wranglers

The Breckenridge Bolts (3-7-0-2) of the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League let up 11 combined goals in Friday and Saturday evening road losses to the first place Steamboat Wranglers (13-4-0-0).

Between the two contests, the Bolts were outshot 91-40 by the Wranglers, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead Friday night and a 3-0 lead Saturday.

On Friday night, a pair of even strength second period Bolts goals from Tanner Caldarola and Gavyn Entzminger pulled Breckenridge within 4-2 eight minutes into the second period. Breckenridge remained down 4-2 entering the third period before Steamboat extended their lead to 5-2, four minutes into the third period on a Quinny Baker power play goal.

The Bolts clawed back within one goal during the next nine minutes, two power play goals propelling Breckenridge back into the contest. Hunter Havice converted a power play goal six-and-a-half minutes into the third period, assisted by Entzminger and Sean Costello.

Then, just shy of 12 minutes into the final period, the Bolts leading scorer Luke Marsh scored on a power play to pull the Bolts within 5-4. He was assisted by David Pryde, who the Bolts signed just this week, and Kody Goodwin.

But the Wranglers put the game away with fewer than two minutes remaining in the game, as Shawn Catudal scored an even-strength goal for the final score of 6-4.

Bolts goalies Douglas Wakelyn and Declan Rooney both manned the net in Friday's contest, combining to stop 87-percent of Wrangler shots, Wakelyn picking up two periods of play to Rooney's one. Wranglers netminder Cole Kahut stopped 75-percent of the Bolts 16 shots-on-goal in 60 minutes of action.

On Saturday, the Bolts battled back again after giving up an early lead, drawing within 3-2 at the end of the second period on goals by Entzminger and Caldarola. The first of those two Breckenridge goals came just 30 seconds after Niklas Oda of the Wranglers pushed Steamboat's lead to 3-0 three minutes into the second period.

The Wranglers took control of the game early in the third period, however, Nevada White scoring an even-strength goal fewer than three minutes into the period to push the score to 4-2. Then a minute-and-a-half later, Steamboat's Braeden Gillmore scored on a power play for the final score of 5-2.

The Bolts were 0-2 on power plays Saturday as Wakelyn manned the net for all 60 minutes. Wakelyn saved 40 of 45 shots on goal Saturday for a 89-percent save percentage. Michael Bachofner Binder stopped 92-percent of Bolts shots on goal on Saturday, 22-of-24, in 60 minutes of play for the Wranglers.

Wakelyn ranks third in the league with 288 saves on the season and second in the league with a 92-percent save percentage. Marsh is tied for third in the league with four points per game.

Breckenridge is out of action until Friday Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m., for the open of a three-game set at the Sertich Ice Center to take on the second place Pikes Peak Miners (9-5-0-0).

The Bolts next return to home ice at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Dec. 15 to take on the last place Colorado Thunderbirds (3-9-1-0).