Breck Create announces 3 new additions to public art collection

Breck Create announced the three new additions to the Breckenridge public art collection on Monday, June 26. The three new pieces are Bird Lady by Phillip Glashoff, Indy Sunset by Teresa Hansen and Jason Dreweck and Together by Joshua Gannon.

The Breckenridge public art collection — which is owned by the town of Breckenridge and managed by Breck Create — is intended to engage guests and locals in enticing conversations around topics that circulate around Breckenridge. From the picturesque mountain environment to local history, pieces in the permanent collection occupy carefully selected public spaces throughout town.

Bird Lady will be located at the Breckenridge Recreation Center roundabout, Indy Grab will be on the Blue River bike and pedestrian path behind the recreation center and Together will be located in the Alpine Garden near downtown.

All three pieces are now on display and will soon be featured in the public art and arts district audio tour.

The Breckenridge public art and arts district audio tour and a printable map of all the art locations can be found at BreckCreate.org.