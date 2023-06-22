Breck Create to host free AirStage Summer Après series with drafts, crafts and live music this summer
Those who attend will also be invited to participate in an ongoing Summit County community art project
This summer, Breck Create will be hosting the AirStage Summer Après series, a collection of free events on the Arts District Campus featuring local musicians, according to a news release.
Every Friday, from June 23 to Aug. 18 — except July 28 — Breck Create will be offering drafts, crafts and live music from 4-7 p.m., the release states. The AirStage is a mobile stage inside the shell of an Airstream trailer.
- June 23: Hobo Village (4-piece classic rock covers and rock-influenced originals)
- June 30: Chris Bauer Trio (rock, blues and country covers and originals)
- July 7: Mountain Dru Bluegrass Experience
- July 14: To be announced
- July 21: Shaky Hand String Band (American bluegrass covers and originals
- Aug. 4: To be announced
- Aug. 11: Manycolors (Hip Hop and Jazz)
- Aug. 18: Circa contemporary circus teaser performances
Attendees will also be invited to participate in an ongoing community fiber-art project led by current Breck Create artist-in-residence Mary Robinson, according to the news release. Robinson will work with the Summit County community to create a site-specific outdoor/indoor installation, titled “Invitation,” at the Robert Whyte House, located on the Arts District Campus.
In addition to the AirStage Summer Après events, community members are invited to weave, piece and create forms for the project during Robinson’s open studios, the release states. To donate pre-owned fabric, yarn, thread, rope, orange plastic barrier mesh, burlap or paper for the project, please contact Drea Edwards at drea@breckcreate.org.
