Breck Create unveils new additions to town’s public art collection

Breck Create announced three new sculptures as part of its public art collection, which is owned by the town and managed by the arts organization.

The additions will join a variety of other pieces dotted about the town.

One is titled “Bird Lady,” by Phillip Glashoff. The sculpture repurposes rusted equipment from the artist’s ranch in California to create an abstract depiction of a woman welcoming birds with her outstretched arms. The sculpture, was donated to the public art collection by former Breckenridge residents of Breckenridge Cary and Marsha Cooper, is on display outside the Breckenridge Recreation Center.

Another piece is a bronze sculpture titled “Indy Sunset.” Artists Jason Dreweck and Teresa Hansen modeled their sculpture after photographs of the late skateboarder and snowboarder Logan McCalmon performing an “Indy Grab” trick. McCalmon, who passed away in 2016, learned to snowboard in Breckenridge at an early age. It is located on the Blue River bike and pedestrian path.

The third sculpture, titled “Together,” is by artist Joshua Gannon. The piece is a carved stone bench for two, as signified by two depressions on its surface. Gannon, who carved the bench from a slab of quartz monzonite, considers the stone to be metamorphic and sees carving it as an exercise in discovery. It is located at the Breckenridge Alpine Garden.