Breck Crest adds ultra 50K distance to September trail run race

Paul Steinweg of Breckenridge, right, leads Kyle Leto during the September 2019 Breckenridge Crest 23.5 marathon trail run along the Tenmile Range.

Photo by John Hanson

The annual Breck Crest September trail running race will add a 50-kilometer ultra-distance race for the upcoming Sept. 5 event.

The Maverick Sports Promotions event, which this year will be hosted at The Maggie Restaurant in the Village at Breckenridge on Peak 9, also features a 25.5-mile marathon, a half-marathon and 10K races.

The ultra race will feature the combination of the 10K course on trails up and down Breckenridge Ski Resort followed by the 25.5-mile marathon course. The marathon course will send runners south to Spruce Creek before climbing northwest up into the Tenmile Range and over Wheeler Pass between Peaks 8 and 9.

Runners will then run north on the Tenmile Range’s western slope before crossing back over to the east side between Peaks 5 and 6. Racers will continue on trails north toward Frisco before returning to the finish line in Breckenridge.

In total, the 50K ultra will feature 6,542 feet of total elevation gain.

For more information and to register, visit MavSports.com/breck-crest .