Breck Crest Half-Marathon and 10K will set race in ‘hybrid format’
BRECKENRIDGE — Maverick Sports Promotions will host the annual Breck Crest Half-Marathon and 10K next weekend with a modified format similar to Mav Sports’ Summit Mountain Challenge cycling series.
Rather than go with a staggered-start modified format that would permit groups of 10 — the maximum gathering size permitted by Summit County — to depart the start in waves several minutes apart, event director Jeff Westcott will hold the “hybrid” race on a pre-marked course. Registered runners will then have Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6 to run the pre-marked course on their own time and submit their times via the Strava app.
For more information and to register for the race, visit: MavSports.com/breck-crest/.
