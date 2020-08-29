Breck Crest Half-Marathon and 10K will set race in ‘hybrid format’

Stacey Nathan of Breckenridge runs during September 2019's Breckenridge Crest 23.5 marathon trail run along the Tenmile Range. Nathan finished in third place of all women's runners in the marathon race.

Courtesy John Hanson

BRECKENRIDGE — Maverick Sports Promotions will host the annual Breck Crest Half-Marathon and 10K next weekend with a modified format similar to Mav Sports’ Summit Mountain Challenge cycling series.

Rather than go with a staggered-start modified format that would permit groups of 10 — the maximum gathering size permitted by Summit County — to depart the start in waves several minutes apart, event director Jeff Westcott will hold the “hybrid” race on a pre-marked course. Registered runners will then have Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6 to run the pre-marked course on their own time and submit their times via the Strava app.

For more information and to register for the race, visit: MavSports.com/breck-crest/.