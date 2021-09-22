 Breck Film announces festival winners | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Breck Film announces festival winners

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Romance movie “See You Next Christmas” won Best Comedy at the 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest. The ceremony was Sept. 16, whereas Audience Award winners were announced Sunday, Sept 19.
Breck Film/Courtesy photo

The 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest has awarded multiple films with various accolades over the past week. Sept. 16 saw an awards ceremony on the festival’s opening night. Winners include:

On Sunday, Sept. 19, three films were announced as Audience Award winners during the closing night party. Attendees were given a ballot at each event over the weekend to vote on their favorites in that particular block of films. Those picks, in order of most votes received, were:

  1. “We Are All in This Together”
  2. “Love Reaches Everywhere”
  3. “Hurricane”

Though the in-person festival is over, many titles can still be streamed online through Sunday, Sept. 26. Visit BreckFilm.org for more information and to watch.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Entertainment
See more