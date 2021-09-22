Breck Film announces festival winners

Romance movie “See You Next Christmas” won Best Comedy at the 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest. The ceremony was Sept. 16, whereas Audience Award winners were announced Sunday, Sept 19.

Breck Film/Courtesy photo

The 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest has awarded multiple films with various accolades over the past week. Sept. 16 saw an awards ceremony on the festival’s opening night. Winners include:

On Sunday, Sept. 19, three films were announced as Audience Award winners during the closing night party. Attendees were given a ballot at each event over the weekend to vote on their favorites in that particular block of films. Those picks, in order of most votes received, were:

Though the in-person festival is over, many titles can still be streamed online through Sunday, Sept. 26. Visit BreckFilm.org for more information and to watch.