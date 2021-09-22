Breck Film announces festival winners
The 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest has awarded multiple films with various accolades over the past week. Sept. 16 saw an awards ceremony on the festival’s opening night. Winners include:
- “Night Music,” Best Short Drama, Best Editing
- “The River Runner,” Best Adventure, Best Cinematography, Director’s Choice
- “I Am Burt Reynolds,” Best Documentary
- “Gosia@Tomek,” Best Human Spirit
- “Molto Bella,” Best Drama
- “See You Next Christmas,” Best Comedy
- “How to Be at Home,” Best Animation
- “Haven in the Booth,” Best Student
- “Titus & Mirabella,” Best Short Comedy, Best Writing
- “Let it Out/Stay Homas,” Best Music Video
- “Fires in the Dark,” Best Actor
- “Women Is Losers,” Best Actress, Best Director
On Sunday, Sept. 19, three films were announced as Audience Award winners during the closing night party. Attendees were given a ballot at each event over the weekend to vote on their favorites in that particular block of films. Those picks, in order of most votes received, were:
Though the in-person festival is over, many titles can still be streamed online through Sunday, Sept. 26. Visit BreckFilm.org for more information and to watch.
