Breck Film announces summer drive-in movie schedule

“Pedal Through” is an adventure documentary about three black women — director Analise Cleopatra, Day Toliver and Brooklyn Bell — biking 132 miles through Oregon’s backcountry in six days. The short is part of Breck Film’s “Diverse Paths to Adventure: Black Stories in Action Sports” drive-in movie night.

Photo by Aly Nicklas

Drive-in movies are returning this summer. Starting June 18, Breck Film and Breckenridge Creative Arts are hosting eight nights of movie programming throughout the season. Titles range from family-friendly tales and action blockbusters to outdoor shorts.

Only the first film, Matchstick Productions’ “A Biker’s Ballad,” costs $25 per car to view. All others have a suggested donation of $25 per car, but the public is free to donate less or more.

All films will screen at the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge. Films start at 8:30 p.m. and cars are parked based on their size — not by who arrives first.

Following the world premier tour screening of “A Biker’s Ballad” are three outdoor adventure shorts packaged together in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates emancipation of slavery in the United States. “Black Ice,” “Pedal Through” and “The Mirnavator” feature athletes of color in the outdoors doing rock and ice climbing, mountain biking and trail running.

The adventure films are not rated, but families should be aware that “Black Ice” does have profanity in it.

The schedule is as follows:

June 18: “A Biker’s Ballad,” not rated

June 19: “Diverse Paths to Adventure: Black Stories in Action Sports,” featuring “Black Ice,” “Pedal Through” and “The Mirnavator,” not rated

July 2: “Independence Day,” rated PG-13

July 3: “A League of Their Own,” rated PG

July 23: “The Blues Brothers,” rated R

July 24: “The Karate Kid,” rated PG

Aug. 6: “Dirty Dancing,” rated PG-13

Aug. 7: “Toy Story,” rated G

Tickets go on sale June 1. Visit BreckCreate.org . to purchase.