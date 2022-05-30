Breck Film Fest passes go on sale Wednesday

Passes for the Breck Film Festival, which will run Sept. 15-18, go on sale June 1. Individual tickets go on Sale Sept. 1.

Breck Film/Courtesy photo

Film aficionados wanting to plan out their summer should note that early bird passes for the Breck Film Fest go on sale Wednesday, June 1. Available will be the Peak 10 and Peak 9 passes that separate the happenings Sept. 15-18 in multiple tiers.

The Peak 10 pass includes all access to films, forums and parties, as well as the VIP lounge, VIP gift bags, special events and the filmmaker brunch. It costs $150 for a Breck Film member or $180 for a nonmember.

The Peak 9 pass includes all films but not the parties and forums. It costs $110 for a member or $140 for a nonmember. Prices will increase July 8.

Individual tickets for the festival go on sale Sept. 1. Visit BreckFilm.org for more information and to purchase.

