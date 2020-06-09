Breck Film Fest presents ‘The Sandlot’ drive-in at Colorado Mountain College

“The Sandlot” will be screened as a drive-in movie Saturday, June 20.

Courtesy Breck Film Fest

Breck Film Fest has dealt with coronavirus curveballs by streaming movies monthly. Now, the nonprofit is changing things up and presenting a drive-in film with Breckenridge Creative Arts at Colorado Mountain College. The public can catch “The Sandlot” screening at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the college’s south parking lot, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge.

The classic coming-of-age film from 1993 depicts a group of boys bonding over baseball and running into trouble when a prized ball gets hit over a fence.

“The Sandlot” begins at 9 p.m. with parking opening at 7:30. The show is free, with a suggested donation of $20 per car, but parking spots must be reserved online in advance. Tickets can be reserved at BreckCreate.org.

Should it rain, the event will be postponed to June 21.