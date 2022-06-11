Breck Film honors Juneteenth with ‘Kaepernick & America’ screening

In honor of Juneteenth, “Kaepernick & America” is June’s Breck Film Society screening. The movie is about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his kneel during the national anthem and racism.

Kaepernick & America/Courtesy photo

June’s Breck Film Society calendar is honoring Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves in America on June 19, with a special screening Tuesday, June 14. Last year, the nonprofit showed shorts about Black adventurers, and the sports theme continues with “Kaepernick & America.”

Focusing on NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his kneel during the national anthem, the documentary discusses racism and explores what happened following the gesture.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. Tickets at $13 for nonmembers and free for members. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.

