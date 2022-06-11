Breck Film honors Juneteenth with ‘Kaepernick & America’ screening
June’s Breck Film Society calendar is honoring Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves in America on June 19, with a special screening Tuesday, June 14. Last year, the nonprofit showed shorts about Black adventurers, and the sports theme continues with “Kaepernick & America.”
Focusing on NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his kneel during the national anthem, the documentary discusses racism and explores what happened following the gesture.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. Tickets at $13 for nonmembers and free for members. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.
Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.
