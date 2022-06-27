Breck Film increases Spanish language programing
In an effort to better support those in the Summit County community who speak Spanish, Breck Film will be screening a selection of upcoming films in the language.
First, Disney’s “Lightyear” will have Spanish screenings starting Friday, July 1, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge. The film opened June 17 and will continue at the theater through July 7. The Spanish screenings are 2 p.m. Friday, July 1; 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3; 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6; and 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7.
The monthly Breck Film Society event, planned for Tuesday, July 12, will also be a Spanish-language film at The Eclipse. Called “Official Competition,” the movie about a businessman hiring a director to make an art film features Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Tickets are $13, and it is free to members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m.
Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.