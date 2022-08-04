Breck Film names Steve Moos as new executive director
As of Monday, Aug. 1, Steve Moos has been the new executive director of Breck Film. Amy Sides, the previous executive director who started in 2021, will become the nonprofit’s annual programming director.
Originally from Arvada, Moos is no stranger to the organization, having coordinated the festival’s high school filmmaker program since 2017. He also created the Centennial State Student Film Festival that ran for two years, 2017-18, in partnership with the Breck Film Festival and Thompson School District.
Along with a background in education at Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs, Moos was a member of the Yampa Valley Film Board and put together the Steamboat Springs Student Film Festival.
With the personnel changes, Dianna Nilsson, who was the programming director, will focus solely on the festival. All other staff members will remain the same.
