Breck Film screens nominated shorts
Want to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated shorts? Breck Film can help. The nonprofit will have the animated, documentary and live-action shorts available for viewing from Friday, April 2, to April 30.
Each of the three groups of short films costs $12 to watch separately. A bundle of the whole trio can be purchased for $30.
Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.
