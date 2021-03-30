Breck Film screens nominated shorts

Breck Film is screening the animated, documentary and live action shorts that are nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Image from Breck Film

Want to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated shorts? Breck Film can help. The nonprofit will have the animated, documentary and live-action shorts available for viewing from Friday, April 2, to April 30.

Each of the three groups of short films costs $12 to watch separately. A bundle of the whole trio can be purchased for $30.

Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.