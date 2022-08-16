Breck Film seeks September festival volunteers, offers recruiting event with freebies for participants
Breck Film is prepping for its annual September festival, and the nonprofit is looking for volunteers. To help attract people, a recruiting event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St.
Attendees will learn about volunteer opportunities and watch four short films from the festival. There will be free food and discounted libations, as well.
The festival, set for Sept. 15-18, uses 250 volunteers, and Breck Film is seeking to fill all open spots. Visit BreckFilm.org for more information.
