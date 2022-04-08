Breck Film Society to screen Reel Rock 16 Tour

“Barefoot Charles” is one of the films in this year’s Reel Rock 16 tour. The tour’s films will be screen Tuesday, April 12, as part of the Breck Film Society.

Neil Hart/Courtesy photo

For one night only, the Breck Film Society will screen a collection of films that are part of the Reel Rock 16 tour.

Reel Rock is the premier platform for climbing films. Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen — creators of climbing films like “The Dawn Wall” and “The Alpinist” — founded it in 2005. This year’s slate includes “Bridge Boys,” “Barefoot Charles,” “Big Things to Come” and “Cuddle.”

The movies will be shown at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge, Tuesday, April 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 or free to Blue, Black and Double Black Diamond members. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.