Breck Film to screen ‘See You Next Christmas’ in Silverthorne

Romance movie “See You Next Christmas” won Best Comedy at the 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest. People have another chance to see the film Monday, Dec. 6.

Breck Film/Courtesy photo

Breck Film is branching out into the rest of Summit County with a screening and fundraiser in Silverthorne. The nonprofit will be showing “See You Next Christmas” — which won the award for Best Comedy at the 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Fest in September — on Monday, Dec. 6.

In addition to the romantic comedy, fundraising tickets include live music from local Brendan O’Hara as well as drinks and appetizers from Greco’s Pastaria. The first 20 people to pledge donations will receive a signed copy of local Tieghan Gerard’s cookbook “Half Baked Harvest.”

The fundraiser begins at 5:45 p.m. with the movie starting at 6:45 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. General admission tickets for the film only are $12, while fundraising tickets are $50. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.

Vaccinations and masks are recommended but not required.