Breck Film to screen ‘Super Frenchie’

“Super Frenchie” will be available to stream Tuesday, March 9. The film follows the life of pro skier and BASE jumper Matthias Giraud.

Image from Breck Film

March’s Breck Film Society experience is the sports documentary about pro skier and BASE jumper Matthias Giraud, “Super Frenchie.” Directed by Chase Ogden, it showcases a balance of extreme sports thrills and Giraud’s personal family life.

The movie is free to members, $12 to stream for nonmembers and is available from Tuesday, March 9, through Sunday, March 14.

Giraud and Ogden will do a live Q&A hosted by Krystal 93’s Phil Linderman at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.