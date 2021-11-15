Breck Film winter series begins Friday

Movie buffs should prepare for Breck Film’s Winter Film Series. Starting Friday, Nov. 19, and running through Tuesday, Nov. 23, the series includes four movies screening at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St.

Kicking off the series is Matchstick Productions’ “Stomping Grounds,” which features professional skiers like Mark Abma and Michelle Parker traveling to the far reaches of the globe. Then “The Alpinist” has filmmaker Peter Mortimer following climber Marc-André Leclerc in a two-year mountaineering journey.

Other movies include Teton Gravity Research’s “Mountain Revelations” with professional snowboarders Jeremy Jones, Ryan Hudson and Rafael Pease, and “Stoke the Fire.”

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for Vail Resorts employees with a valid ID. Proof of vaccination is required to enter the theater. Visit BreckFilm.org for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.