Breck Film’s winter film series continues with ‘Anywhere from Here’

Breck Film’s winter film series began at Silverthorne’s First Friday. The trio of snowsports films concludes Oct. 20.

Breck Film/Courtesy photo

Breck Film’s third annual winter film series is the first time the nonprofit scheduled it to show movies across the county.

The trio of snowsports films began at Silverthorne’s First Friday, and two more events are slated in the series.

Matchstick Productions latest film, “Anywhere from Here,” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. General admission is $15.

VIP tickets are $30. The package includes early entry to meet athletes, priority seating and swag for North Face and Stanley. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

The series concludes with a screening of Teton Gravity Research’s “Magic Hour .” The film will be shown at 7:30 pm. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St, Frisco. Admission is $13. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.