BreckCreate awarded National Endowment for the Arts grant

Breckenridge Creative Arts has been awarded $40,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Joe Neguse. The grant will help support the presentation of contemporary artworks in a series of festivals and a summer exhibition program, according to the release.

“Breckenridge Creative Arts has done an exceptional job supporting creative exploration and artistic expression in Breckenridge,” Neguse said in the release. “This grant will allow for the continued flourishing of arts and culture in the city, both for members of the community as well as those who come to visit the growing art district.”