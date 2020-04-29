Breckenridge adopts Summit Sustainable Building Code

After some delay following concerns from the Summit County Builders Association, Breckenridge Town Council on Tuesday adopted the Summit Sustainable Building Code on second reading. The code was created in a collaboration between Breckenridge, Summit County, Dillon, Silverthorne, High Country Conservation Center, local builders, architects and energy consultants, according to a memo addressed to council by Eli Johnston, chief building official.

Johnston explained prior to first reading that adopting the code is one strategy identified in the Summit Community Climate Action Plan, which was passed by the town in 2019. The town recently adopted the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code, but the Summit Sustainable Building Code would require that new construction use a higher standard of efficiency.

The Builders Association submitted a letter to council prior to the first reading of the ordinance that stated their opposition to the code and their concerns, which included things like cost to builders and construction issues. Johnston said he addressed the Builders Association’s concerns by doing more cost comparison and coming up with cost estimates, which he says continue to be a 1% to 2% change in cost. Johnston said he also looked into the potential mold issue that was brought up as a problem with the changes to insulation and found that if the installations are completed properly, there should not be a mold issue.

Another concern was the lack of Home Energy Rating System raters in the county, which are pertinent to the updated code requirements. Johnston wrote in a memo to council that there is currently one certified rater in Frisco but that there are several people undergoing certification in Eagle County and several raters on the Front Range that could be used until more local raters become available.