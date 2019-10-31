Breckenridge artist displays watercolors in Florida

Part-time Breckenridge resident Joey McKenna poses with one of her paintings. Her work will be on display at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, through November.

Courtesy Joey McKenna

BRECKENRIDGE — Watercolor artist Joey McKenna, who has spent summers in Breckenridge for the past 14 years, will have her work shown at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, through November. McKenna is a member of Women of Watercolor in Breckenridge, a weekly plein-air painting group.

Called “Stepping Into my Nature,” the exhibit is part of the library’s Art in Public Places program. McKenna has been painting since her childhood but only got more serious about it later in life.

A watercolor painting by Joey McKenna. Her work will be on display at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, through November.

Courtesy Joey McKenna

“My palette of life has had so many colors, as my husband’s work took us to different states and several countries,” McKenna said in a news release. “I learned to appreciate the diverse natural beauty and cultures of the world.”

She has a passion for photography, which she uses to capture the reference shots that she then paints. “With a glimpse of a possible great sunset, behind my house on Oyster Lake, I can run to the beach to capture it, and I know that taking my own pictures means my painting is 100% mine,” she said in the release.