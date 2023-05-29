Breckenridge arts organization to host solo exhibition by New York-based artist

The Breckenridge-based arts organization Breck Create will host a new solo exhibition by New York-based artist Sharon Louden beginning Saturday, June 3, at the Old Masonic Hall, located at 136 S. Main St.

​​Louden’s work is held in major public and private collections including the Whitney Museum of American Art, National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Neuberger Museum of Art, Arkansas Arts Center, Yale University Art Gallery, Weatherspoon Art Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

The site-specific, abstract installation uses different types of media to shape colorful and reflective forms that symbolize spaces made difficult to enter, especially for women and other underrepresented individuals in mountain communities, according to a description of the exhibit.

Live music and refreshments will be provided and attendees will have a free opportunity to meet and hear from Louden during a reception at 6:30 p.m.

Louden will also offer a free workshop on June 3 at 5 p.m. at the hall. It will focus on community building, network strengthening and skill-set sharing and allow participants to speak about their individual situations, history, future plans and skills over a shared meal.

The workshop will be offered both in-person and on Zoom, allowing participation from across the state. More information can be found at ​​TinyURL.com/BreckCreateSharonLouden .