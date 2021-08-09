Breckenridge asks for town resident and employee feedback

Breckenridge is asking for feedback from people who live or work in the town.

The Breckenridge Tourism Office is updating its Resident Sentiment Survey, which was last conducted during the summer of 2019, as part of the Breckenridge Destination Management Plan. The office is asking year-round and seasonal residents, business owners and employees in Breckenridge to take the survey. According to the survey webpage , it is meant to help the town understand resident and employee “preferences and expectations for the future.”

The survey is available in English at BreckSurvey.org and in Spanish at BreckSurvey.org/es .