Breckenridge Associates Real Estate brings dinner to nurse stations at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center
FRISCO — Breckenridge Associates Real Estate made a special dinner delivery to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center on Monday, March 30. The group purchased and delivered food care packages from Ridge Street Kitchen to the nurse stations at the hospital. St. Anthony Summit Medical Center quoted a card from Breckenridge Associates Real Estate in a Facebook post, adding the words: “Our caregivers are so appreciative of this continued outpouring of support from our Summit County community.”
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.