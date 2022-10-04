Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breck Film receive Colorado Creates grants

Colorado Creative Industries recently announced recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 121 grants will distribute $834,500 to arts organizations and communities across 28 Colorado counties.

According to a news release, 46% of grant funds were awarded to rural communities in this grant cycle, and the category that received the highest number of grants went to arts and cultural organizations operating with less than $100,000 annually.

In Summit County, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre and Breck Film each were awarded $8,500.

As part of the award, recipients will be eligible for a second round of funding within 12 months after submitting a midcycle report. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and the next application deadline for Colorado Creates is spring 2023.

For more information, people can visit ColoradoCreativeIndustries.org .