Breckenridge Backstage Theatre executive director resigns for second time in a little more than a year

Courtesy Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is searching for an executive director for the second time in a little more than a year.

Debbie Trevino, who took over the role in late August 2018, has announced her resignation, with Monday being her last day as the executive director. Trevino said her resignation is due to personal reasons.

Trevino took over for Erin Gigliello, who resigned as executive director after serving for just over six months. Gigliello’s resignation came after the theater board of directors issued an apology for a controversial skit.

Trevino assured that the artistic director she appointed last year, Nathan Autrey, is staying with the theater as it looks for a new executive director.