Breckenridge Backstage Theatre holds community auditions this week

Want to be in a local theater production? Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is holding auditions Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, for the first part of its upcoming season. This is the first time the theater is hosting an open call for new actors in more than two years.

Upcoming productions include Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” in February, Neil Simon’s “Rumors” in March and “The Play That Goes Wrong” in June.

The theater is also looking for artists and technicians for work like scene painting, building, ushering, directing and more.

People interested in getting involved behind the scenes are encouraged to submit their information to info@backstagetheatre.org . Audition sign-ups can be found at BackstageTheatre.org.