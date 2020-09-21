Breckenridge Backstage Theatre starts youth programming
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s enrichment programs for youths have started up again this fall. Instructor Branden Smith will teach students from first grade to high schoolers fundamentals, monologues and scene work.
The four-week classes are Tuesdays or Thursdays depending on grade and last one to two hours.
The sessions run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 15, Oct. 20 through Nov. 12, Nov. 17 through Dec. 17, Jan. 5-28 and lastly Feb. 2-23.
Due to the pandemic, classes are limited to 10 participants and masks must be worn at all times. Only enrolled students are allowed in the building. A waiver must be signed at the first meeting.
Classes start at $65 for four weeks. Visit BackstageTheatre.org/kidsplay-camps for more information.
