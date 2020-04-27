Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ postponed

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre has postponed "Matilda the Musical" until Aug. 28.

Courtesy Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre initially canceled performances from March 13 through April 30. “Matilda the Musical,” based on Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, was originally set to run from April 30 through May 3 at the Riverwalk Center. Instead, it has been postponed until Aug. 28 with a longer run that lasts through Sept. 6.

Tickets are still for sale, with $5 off adult admission until Aug. 14. The musical is rated G with a two-hour runtime. Tickets are $10 for kids 16 and younger and $25 for adults. Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase.