Breckenridge-based artists featured at Keystone’s River Run Art Festival

A man looks at a sculpture created by Breckenridge-based artist Levi Larkin. The booth features art from both Larkin and Breckenridge-based artist Andrea Kreeger at the Keystone River Run Art Festival on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Photo by Jenna deJong

“There are so many limitations that it’s such a discipline, and when I come out with a successful piece it’s so gratifying,” Breckenridge-based artist Andrea Kreeger said.

Kreeger used to own her own art studio where she taught students. Now, that studio is a space where she focuses on her own work. In the roughly four years since, Kreeger and her partner, Levi Larkin, travel around Colorado and four other states showcasing their work. Most recently, the two attended the Keystone River Run Resort Art Festival on Saturday, July 24.

Kreeger has a background in ceramics and sculpture, but she said she’s always loved exploring with other forms of media. The couple met during a glassblowing class at GatherHouse in Frisco, and since then Kreeger says the two have encouraged each other to take their passions seriously.

“We kind of came together and encouraged each other to do our art and be passionate and, by merging, that made that possible,” Kreeger said.

In fact, it was glassblowing that originally inspired the types of work Kreeger now creates.

“I love that high-gloss and saturated color, and that’s kind of what led me to this specific medium,” she said. “What I love about this medium too is it’s a mixture between the organic and the contemporary and the abstract. It’s like science and art together, which are two passions of mine.”

To create her one-of-a-kind pieces, she enlists the help of Larkin to build a canvas out of wood in various sizes. She then uses a clear medium similar to an epoxy and combines it with high-gloss paints. Usually, she begins each project with a plan, but there’s some guesswork involved because most of her process involves letting the materials move and mix on the canvas.

Kreeger said each piece takes a trial-and-error approach and that she even enters the process with a little bit of fear because she’s unsure what’s going to happen. But once a piece starts coming together, Kreeger said all of that negativity melts away and she’s proud of what she’s created. Each piece varies in price but usually ranges from $900 to $3,100.

“These pieces are very quick, spontaneous,” she said. “They’re kind of lyrical and (I) have to let go, which is a discipline (that) teaches me.”

Both Kreeger and Larkin travel around Colorado and also to Virginia, Florida, Maryland and occasionally Arizona to participate in shows and build their client base. Their art has been sought after by many clients, and, in fact, Kreeger said there was one person who had been trying to find her for three years to commission a piece of her work. Another client used one of her pieces of artwork to determine the color scheme of their house.

Larkin’s work is also getting more attention. Larkin, who has a background in welding, was looking for a creative outlet when he decided to create his own art. He makes sculptures using his experience in ironworks.

“I can appreciate reclaimed materials,” Larkin said. “Something that would be in the scrap bin I can make come to life so people can have an appreciation for it again.”

Larkin said most of his sculptures highlight the juxtaposition between the soft human form and hard materials like fasteners, nuts, bolts, bullets and more.

Larkin said his sculptures are already getting attention from clients though the art festival was only his third show showcasing his own art. The cost of his sculptures vary and the ones featured at the festival were $4,100. The price also hints at the work that goes into each piece.

To make these sculptures, Larkin said he creates a mold out of wax clay and about 175 pounds of plaster. Once it’s dried, he then welds each nut and bolt together, one by one. The process is a long one. Larkin said he usually tells clients that each sculpture takes “a couple of casual weekends,” or about 30 to 40 hours.

When they’re not creating, Kreeger supplements her income by running her own small investment finance business. Larkin is an ornamental fabricator for Breck Ironworks .

For more information about their work and to see a schedule of their shows, visit LittleEarthArtStudio.com .